AJ Styles Wears His NJPW Mask Again, WWE Wishes Cody Rhodes 'Happy Birthday,' Shelton Benjamin

- Above, Shelton Benjamin makes his UpUpDownDown debut as he plays Clayfighter with Xavier Woods. Benjamin is a big gamer and talked about all the different consoles he owned over the years.

- Today, Cody Rhodes turned 33 years old and WWE sent out well wishes via Instagram. Other birthdays today include: Terry Funk (74), Alicia Fox (32), and Scott Dawson (34).

See Also AJ Styles Reacts To Becoming WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar

- While WWE tours in Japan, WWE Champion AJ Styles again wore a mask that he used at times in NJPW with the Bullet Club. He also wore the mask when WWE toured Japan last September. In two weeks at WWE Extreme Rules, Styles will defend the title against Rusev.