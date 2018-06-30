WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando (6/29): Aleister Black Headlines, The Undisputed Era, More

By Marc Middleton | June 30, 2018

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* The War Raiders defeated Dan Matha and Fabian Aichner

* Drew Gulak defeated Mars Wang

* Jessie Elaban and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez

* Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams defeated Rocky and Tian Bing

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno

* EC3 and Heavy Machinery defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly(

* Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Steve Cutler with Chad Lail & Wesley Blake

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

ROH Best In The World Results

Most Popular

Back To Top