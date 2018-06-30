WWE Ride Along Returning On Monday, Greatest WWE Announcer Calls (Video), Stephanie McMahon Doll

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring great announcer calls.

- The new season of WWE Ride Along will begin on the WWE Network this Monday after RAW goes off the air. One car will feature Rusev, Lana and Aiden English while the other car will feature Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Below is the synopsis:

"The IIconics play a little Kiss, Marry, Repug while Rusev, Aiden English, and 'Number 1' Lana celebrate 'Rusev Day' on the road to Raleigh!"

- Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that she is featured in the next release of WWE Superstar dolls from Mattel. She tweeted: