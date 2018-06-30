WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo (6/30): WWE Title Triple Threat, Hideo Itami, Asuka Vs. Carmella

Thanks to Aaron Conrad and @OfficialHaza3 for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Tokyo, Japan:
* The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English
* Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin
* Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana and Billie Kay with Peyton Royce
* Hideo Itami defeated The Miz
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Bar, The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Tye Dillinger
* Asuka defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella by DQ
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe