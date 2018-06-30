WWE Making Significant Change To Future Takeover Events, Ember Moon Pitches (Photos), Kevin Owens

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Fight" theme song for Kevin Owens.

- WWE NXT Takeover events are permanently being moved up one hour to a 7pm start time on Saturday nights, according to F4Wonline.com. No word yet on if the change will be in place for "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during SummerSlam weekend in August but it is definitely the case for "Takeover: Los Angeles" in November during Survivor Series weekend. It was noted that the idea is not longer shows but that's probably what will end up happening. The current directive is that the Takeover shows will be less than 3 hours in length.

- Ember Moon came out to WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior's theme song at Friday's MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals. She appeared for fans and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Below are photos from the game:

And look who's on my TV right now! pic.twitter.com/BnJSHvBJpH — J.O. (@ImGonnaDJ24) June 30, 2018

What a nice surprise on #WWE night @Phillies game to see @WWEEmberMoon throwing out the first pitch to the Ultimate Warrior's theme music! @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/sXTzjbMJAg — Benjamin Kerr (@BenKerr76) June 30, 2018