WWE Main Event Recap: Bobby Roode In Action, Chad Gable Vs. Mike Kanellis

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature.Chad Gable and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis

They exchange headlocks. Kanellis eventually connects with a boot to Gable. Kanellis pins Gable for a two count. Kanellis locks in another headlock, Gable fights out of it. Gable elbows Kanellis. Gable kicks Kanellis. Gable dropkicks Kanellis. Kanellis rolls out of the ring. Kanellis hits a Senton off the apron onto Kanellis. Gable rolls Kanellis back into the ring Gable hits a moonsault from off the top rope on Kanellis. Gable pins Kanellis for a two count. Kanellis hits a Modified Slam on Gable before pinning him for a two count. Kanellis superkicks Gable. Kanellis clotheslines Gable in the corner. Gable regains control and German Suplexes Kanellis. Gable pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: Chad Gable

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Natalya defeating RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

A recap of Bayley assaulting Sasha Banks on RAW is shown.

A recap of Team Hell No's Kane & Daniel Bryan reuniting on SmackDown Live is shown.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze Fandango) & Bobby Roode make their entrances. Curt Hawkins & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze Fandango) & Bobby Roode vs. Curt Hawkins & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Breeze ducks a clothesline from Viktor. Breeze dropkicks Viktor. Fandango eventually sends Konnor into Viktor. Roode is tagged in, as is Hawkins. Roode clotheslines Hawkins. Roode elbows Hawkins in the face. Roode sends Hawkins to the topes. Roode hits a Back Drop on Hawkins. Roode clotheslines Hawkins in the corner. Roode hits a diving neck-breaker from the second turnbuckle on Hawkins. Viktor breaks up a pinball attempt by Roode on Hawkins. Konnor sends Breeze out of the ring. Roode clotheslines Konnor out of the ring. Roode hits a spine-buster on Hawkins. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Hawkins for the win. Roode pins Hawkins for the win.

Winners: Breezango (Tyler Breeze Fandango) & Bobby Roode

A recap of Seth Rollins defeating Dolph Ziggler via disqualification on RAW is shown to close the show.

