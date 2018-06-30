Update On Shinsuke Nakamura Dog Bite Injury

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura was pulled from the ring on Monday and Tuesday after being bitten by a police dog during a routine pre-show security check at Monday's WWE live event in Bakersfield, California.

Nakamura appeared at yesterday's live event in Tokyo, Japan on crutches where he came out to the ring and was attacked by Samoa Joe, which led to WWE Champion AJ Styles making the save. Joe ended up losing to Styles in the main event. A return date was previously unknown, but according to Nikkan Sports he's expected to be back in two weeks.

#WWETokyo Shinsuke Nakamura entered the ring with a crutch, and read a little promo before being attacked by Samoa Joe.



As noted, the Bakersfield police issued the following statement on the incident that took place before Monday's WWE live event:

"On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment."

