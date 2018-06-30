WrestlingInc.com

Dalton Castle Comments On Retaining ROH Title, Vader Vs. Stan Hansen NJPW Throwback, ROH DVD Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | June 30, 2018

- Above is the full match from NJPW '90 Super Fight in the Tokyo Dome between Vader and Stan Hansen that ended in a no contest. This is the infamous match where Hansen accidentally poked Vader's eye and Vader had to push his eye back into its socket, still finishing the match.

- ROH Shop is currently having a "Buy 1, Get 2 DVDs Free" sale. Just use ROHBITW at checkout to receive the discount. The sale will run until tomorrow at 11:59pm ET.

- Last night at ROH Best in the World, Dalton Castle was able to retain the ROH World Championship against Cody and Marty Scurll. Castle commented on how he felt after the match and to those who thought he was going to drop the title to one of his challengers. The PPV had four title matches, but none changed hands.



