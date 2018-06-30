Spoiler: Huge Title Change At Tonight's ROH Fairfax Excellence

Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Dalton Castle would defend his title tonight at the Fairfax Excellence TV tapings against Jay Lethal, Matt Taven, and Cody.

The match just finished up and Jay Lethal is the new ROH World Champion. This is Lethal's second time winning the title. Castle won it back in December at Final Battle.

You can see Lethal with the title in the photos and video below:

Last night, Castle was able to retain the title by defeating Cody and Marty Scurll at Best in the World. Tonight's title match will air on TV at a later point in time, but it will stream on demand later tonight for HonorClub members.