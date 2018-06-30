Cedric Alexander Celebrates Wedding Day (Photo)

Cedric Alexander has celebrated a lot of amazing events in the past couple of years. He competed in the Cruiserweight Classic, became a WWE Superstar, and captured the WWE Cruiserweight Title on April 8th, 2018.

June 30th, 2018 was a day Cedric Alexander will never forget either because he got married. Alexander married fellow pro wrestler Aerial Monroe and they had a wonderful ceremony attended by friends and family.

Monroe appeared on Raw before as an enhancement talent for Nia Jax and she also received a WWE tryout at one point, but she is still on the indie wrestling scene making towns as a free agent.

See Also Cedric Alexander Doesn't Want To Let His Daughter Down

Cedric Alexander is current WWE Cruiserweight Champion and now he has a new title of husband. Plenty of people from the pro wrestling community have already commented to congratulate the happy couple as they took their first steps in married life.

The couple was engaged in March 2017 and they finally tied the knot. Congratulations to both of them as they start a new adventure together.

Thank you everyone who texted, messaged, tweeted, reached out, posted and came out to celebrate @CedricAlexander and I getting married! We love you and we appreciate you sharing in our day! #JohnsonMania — Aerial Monroe (@aerialmonroe) June 30, 2018