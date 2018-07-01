Goldberg Throws Out First Pitch At San Diego Padres Game (Video)

Goldberg's return to the WWE Universe was a welcomed one and brought him to tell one of the best stories leading to WrestleMania 33 with Brock Lesnar. He returned one year later for an induction in the WWE Hall Of Fame and continues to be a great representative for the company.

"It was all a dream come true in that I was able to come back and try to vindicate the character in the WWE setting to the WWE fans," Goldberg said during a March 2018 interview on Busted Open Radio. "The first run was a bit tumultuous for many reasons, and to be able to come back 13 years removed and get an opportunity to get in front of the people who made you who you are and ask for their acceptance again. I'll be honest with you, it was nerve-racking. I assumed everybody was gonna boo me." The fans obviously didn't forget about Goldberg and were ready to chant his name once again.

When Goldberg shows up anywhere people take notice. After all, it's very hard to hide a WWE Hall Of Famer of his size. We might never see Goldberg wrestle again, of course, only time will tell on that one. In the meantime, the former Universal Champion is having a great time with his family and working on a few other projects. He also had time to stop by Petco Park and throw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres baseball game.

Goldberg received a rousing ovation from the crowd and they played his entrance music over the speakers as a camera captured the event so everyone in the stadium could see Goldberg on the big screen. The Padres' social media account also took full advantage of having a Superstar like Goldberg in attendance as well to promote his first pitch.

3?? World Champion @WWE Hall of Famer and San Diego native, @Goldberg with tonight's ceremonial first pitch! ???? pic.twitter.com/hAiNW66Ux5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2018

