WWE Stars Visit NJPW Dojo, Fans On James Ellsworth - Asuka, Lacey Evans Entrance Theme

By Joshua Gagnon | July 01, 2018

- Above is the official entrance theme for Lacey Evans. On this week's NXT, Evans lost to Candice LeRae via pinfall.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Is James Ellsworth ready for Asuka?" The poll was a bit rigged with both answers being "No." Earlier this week, SmackDown GM Paige announced Ellsworth will take on Asuka this Tuesday.

- NJPW Star Togi Makabe tweeted a photo of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd visiting the NJPW Dojo while WWE tours Japan. Also in the background, Tomoaki Honma is peaking over Anderson's shoulder. Kidd spent some time in NJPW as the Stampede Kid from 2002-2005. Gallows and Anderson were most notably involved with the Bullet Club (2013-2016) during their NJPW tenure.



