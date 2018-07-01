WWE Live Event Results From Bismarck, ND (6/30): AOP In Triple Threat, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tyler Berg for sending in these results from last night's WWE RAW live event in Bismarck, ND:



- Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal

- Bayley & Natalya defeated Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

- Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

- Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin & Elias

- Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide and Heath Slater & Rhyno

- Raw Women's Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Sasha Banks

- Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns def Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre