WWE Superstars Miss Live Events Due To Travel Issues, Producer Works As Ring Announcer (Photo), More

By Marc Middleton | July 01, 2018

Travel issues caused several RAW Superstars to miss Friday's WWE live event in Rapid City, South Dakota and Saturday's show in Bismarck, North Dakota. It looks like talents flying out of Florida missed the shows.

WWE producer Adam Pearce worked as a ring announcer this weekend, apparently replacing JoJo. Bayley made it to Saturday's show but missed Friday's show. Sasha Banks also had the weekend off due to the travel issues. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy worked singles matches with Mojo Rawley this weekend because Bray Wyatt was unable to make it.

Drew McIntyre was with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at ringside for his 2 of 3 Falls win over Seth Rollins on Friday and teamed with Ziggler for a loss to Roman Reigns and Rollins on Saturday but barely made it to Friday's show. PWInsider notes that McIntyre spent most of Friday at the airport and made it to the arena while Rollins and Ziggler were in the ring for the main event. McIntyre cut the promo seen below and went out to the ring to be in Ziggler's corner. Also below are related tweets from Pearce, Bayley and Banks:






