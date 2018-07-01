WWE Superstars Miss Live Events Due To Travel Issues, Producer Works As Ring Announcer (Photo), More

Travel issues caused several RAW Superstars to miss Friday's WWE live event in Rapid City, South Dakota and Saturday's show in Bismarck, North Dakota. It looks like talents flying out of Florida missed the shows.

WWE producer Adam Pearce worked as a ring announcer this weekend, apparently replacing JoJo. Bayley made it to Saturday's show but missed Friday's show. Sasha Banks also had the weekend off due to the travel issues. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy worked singles matches with Mojo Rawley this weekend because Bray Wyatt was unable to make it.

Drew McIntyre was with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at ringside for his 2 of 3 Falls win over Seth Rollins on Friday and teamed with Ziggler for a loss to Roman Reigns and Rollins on Saturday but barely made it to Friday's show. PWInsider notes that McIntyre spent most of Friday at the airport and made it to the arena while Rollins and Ziggler were in the ring for the main event. McIntyre cut the promo seen below and went out to the ring to be in Ziggler's corner. Also below are related tweets from Pearce, Bayley and Banks:

Bayley got my flight canceled to #WWERapidCity so sorry to all my fans. I was going to put on a 5star co main event! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 29, 2018

Still not sure how I feel about being forced to go to therapy over something that isn't my fault. I'm gonna have to take a personal day today. Sorry #WWERapidCity ?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 29, 2018