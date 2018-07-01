WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa (6/30): EC3 Gets A Title Shot, Mixed Match, Drew Gulak, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Cocoa Beach, Florida:
* Angelo Dawkins defeated Rocky with Tian Bing
* Drew Gulak defeated Jeet Rama
* Aliyah defeated Jessie Elaban
* Brennan Williams defeated Christopher Dijak
* Otis Dozovic and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Adrian Jaoude and Taynara Conti
* Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail defeated Fabian Aichner, Kassius Ohno and Mars Wang
* Kairi Sane and Xia Li defeated Lacey Evans and Vanessa Borne
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over EC3