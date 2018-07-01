WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa (6/30): EC3 Gets A Title Shot, Mixed Match, Drew Gulak, More

By Marc Middleton | July 01, 2018

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

* Angelo Dawkins defeated Rocky with Tian Bing

* Drew Gulak defeated Jeet Rama

* Aliyah defeated Jessie Elaban

* Brennan Williams defeated Christopher Dijak

* Otis Dozovic and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Adrian Jaoude and Taynara Conti

* Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail defeated Fabian Aichner, Kassius Ohno and Mars Wang

* Kairi Sane and Xia Li defeated Lacey Evans and Vanessa Borne

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over EC3

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

ROH Best In The World Results

Most Popular

Back To Top