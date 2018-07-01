Rich Swann Impact Entrance Video, Pentagon Jr Arrives In CMLL, MLW Battle Riot Airing On BeIn Sports

- Above is Rich Swann's Impact Wrestling entrance video. Swann made his debut on this past Thursday's episode.

- Pentagon Jr. (a.k.a. Penta 0M) made his CMLL debut on Friday night in Arena Mexico. It's an interesting time for wrestling in Mexico, as Pentagon Jr. also announced his return to CMLL's main competitor, AAA, and will be putting his mask on the line in August at AAA TripleMania. His brother, Fenix, made his debut for CMLL a few weeks ago and also made a surprise return to AAA.

- Speaking of Pentagon Jr., he will also be a part of the big 40-man MLW "Battle Riot" match, which combines a battle royal, Royal Rumble and street fight. Eliminations occur by pinfall, submission, or throwing an opponent over the top rope. New participants will enter the match every 60 seconds, and the winner will receive a title shot. On Friday, July 27th, beIN SPORTS will air the event as a two-hour special from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT. Some of the other wrestlers scheduled to appear in the match are Rey Fenix, John Morrison, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Barrington Hughes, MJF, the Hart Foundation, Sami Callihan, Kevin Sullivan, Rich Swann, ACH, Joey Ryan, Jake Hager and other surprise fighters. The idea behind the special was created by Court Bauer, the primary owner of Major League Wrestling.

Charles Barrios contributed to this article.