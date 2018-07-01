Former WWE Star Kaitlyn On If She Thinks AJ Lee Would Return To WWE, If She Left WWE Prematurely

Former WWE Divas Champion Celeste Bonin, f.k.a. Kaitlyn, recently spoke with WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet at Coastal Championship Wrestling in Coral Springs, FL. During the interview she "foreshadowed" a return to WWE, talks how much she has been training lately and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Bonin "foreshadowing" WWE return:

Bonin: "I'm a business woman and an entrepreneur and a sports entertainer."

Van Vliet: "Oh she's using the 'sports entertainment' word. No, you're a wrestler."

Bonin: "Ok, is that what we're doing? I'm a wrestler then."

Van Vliet: "Until you work for the other company, you're a wrestler."

Bonin: "No, yeah. I agree. I'm just trying to get into that mentality. Am I foreshadowing?"

Now that CM Punk's lawsuit has been settled, would her best friend AJ Lee return to WWE?

"(laughs) I don't think so. But who am I to comment on that? I really don't see that happening. She's got so much other stuff that she's got going on in her life. She's an author now and I don't see that happening."

If she would have retired from wrestling in 2014 if she wasn't getting married?

"Maybe, yeah. My life was in such a crazy place when I left WWE. I was getting married and I had this plan to start my company and I was just in a place where I felt like I had done a lot of really cool stuff with WWE and I was like alright next chapter. But looking back I feel like I could have done so much more but hindsight is always 20/20, right? I feel like I've grown tremendously in the last four and a half years as a person, as a wrestler and just in general."

Does she read Internet comments about her?

"Anyone can sit at a keyboard and say anything and it can have no merit or it could be extremely accurate so you just kind of have to know that going into it. I know some people that will never read anything on the Internet about themselves and I know some people that read everything about themselves. I think you kind of have to find a healthy medium. When you engage, some people who leave negative stuff or inappropriate stuff are just baiting you. You have to know when to say 'Delete. Block. Not worth my time.' But if somebody has a valid point or a serious question or whatever, I think it's worthwhile to respond and to interact with people who follow you. I think you just have to use your best judgement and it comes from experience."