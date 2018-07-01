Paul Roma Talks All The Jobs He Did During His Wrestling Career, Other Sports Possibly Being Fixed

Multi-time WCW World Tag Team Champion Paul Roma was interviewed by Wrestling Talk to promote his induction into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. When asked about his favorite moment in the WWE, Roma stated that there are so many and he cannot think of one specifically.

Roma was then asked how important it was playing the role of an enhancement talent during his time in WWE, since his main job was to put over the talent he was facing. Oddly, Roma compared his status to WWE Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

"The best way I could tell you is, everybody does a job," said Roma. "[Hulk] Hogan does a job, Earthquake does a job, Macho Man does a job, we all do jobs. So, yeah, I don't know how things run now, but that's how it was back then. Nobody kept records because the records weren't real."

Roma then went on to compare wrestling to other sports, raising speculation that sports other than wrestling may be fixed.

"It's like any sport," said Roma. "Like boxing. Who says that somebody's not doing a job for the other fighter? Like baseball or football. How does a team like Cleveland [Browns] go 0-16 every year, so who says they're not doing a job? You mean to tell me that these professional athletes that'd been chosen can't win one game? I don't know. Maybe football's fixed. Maybe baseball's fixed. You know, Yankees play Boston, big rivalry. It's funny how at the end of the year, when it's all said and done, they have the same record. So, New York beat Boston 10 times and Boston beat New York 10 times. So, I don't know, you know? Everybody does a job."

Roma added that he thinks that "every sport is fixed other that professional wrestling," and "wrestling is the only real sport that there is." This is because people know that pro wrestling is staged, but other sports convince fans that it is not fixed. Moreover, according to Roma, you cannot have gambling in professional sports if it was not fixed, but "there is no gambling in wrestling."

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit Wrestling Talk with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Wrestling Talk