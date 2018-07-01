Braun Strowman Warns WWE Cruiserweight, WWE NXT Matches For Wednesday, Lucha House Party Artwork

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas episode from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Sin Cara and WWE 205 Live's Lucha House Party - Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. The video features Kalisto and Metalik talking about what the mask means.

- Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne and Heavy Machinery vs. The Mighty have been confirmed for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, EC3 vs. Johnny Gargano will also take place.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and issued a warning to Mustafa Ali after Ali tweeted his latest self-produced Twitter promo to hype Tuesday's No DQ match with Buddy Murphy on 205 Live. Ali wrote, "Sometimes to beat a monster you have to become one."

You can see the exchange below:

Sometimes to beat a monster you have to become one. @WWE205Live @WWE pic.twitter.com/vAgLmcZ8u7 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 30, 2018

There's only one MONSTER in @WWE don't get eaten by him!!!!! #yourebarelyasnack — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 1, 2018