- Title Match Wrestling just released this video of former WCW Cruiserweight & TV Champion Ultimo Dragon making a rare United States indie appearance. Dragon, accompanied by former manage Sonny Onoo, faced Joey Janela at the June 8th WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ.

- A new episode of WWE Collection Spotlight will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Friday at 8pm EST. The show will look at the new WWE Network Collections for July, focusing on the women's evolution and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. These Collections will go live tomorrow. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode on Thursday:

"WWE Collections Spotlight offers a sampling of collections available on WWE Network, featuring WWE's Women's Evolution and Jeff Jarrett."

- Samir Singh is making progress as he trains for his WWE ring return following the torn ACL back in late January. WWE never reported a timetable for Singh's return but the usual recovery time is 6-9 months. Brother Sunil Singh has remained at Jinder Mahal's side and Samir will likely join them on RAW when he's able to return this summer some time. Below are some of Samir's recent social media posts: