Shinsuke Nakamura Hangs With Top NJPW Star (Photo), WWE - Instagram, Eddie Guerrero WCW Throwback

- Above is from an episode of WCW Thunder in 1999 where Eddie Guerrero pinned La Parka after hitting a frog splash.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: The Singh Brothers, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega (with Andrade Almas), and Mandy Rose.

- With WWE touring overseas Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi met up, which you can see in the photo below. While in NJPW, the two were in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 8 in 2014 where Tanahashi defeated Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.