Kofi Kingston Thought WWE Would Cancel E3 Battle With Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks

The New Day collided with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at E3 in a Street Fighter battle that gained a lot of attention. WWE even covered the event which saw Omega win it all for his team, but everyone gained great exposure in the process.

Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Unsanctioned Podcast where he commented about working with Omega and The Young Bucks. He mentioned how far Omega has come in his career and how great it's been to watch it all unfold.

"To see where [Omega's] career has gone, and to see him just rise over there in Japan has been awesome to watch. So I always regretted not being able to have personal interaction with him, so for me, it was kind of a dream come true."

Kingston also said how great it was to work with The Young Bucks and they gelled instantly. The Street Fighter contest at E3 put WWE Superstars against NJPW's Golden Elite and plenty of people took notice of the inter-promotional aspect of the video game competition. Kingston said they were all on the same page, but thought the event was going to be canceled before it had a chance to take place because of WWE's historic lack of inter-promotional endeavors.

"It was just great, man. And the Young Bucks are just so cool. It was just an instant vibe, just instant chemistry," Kingston said. "We were all on the same page and just went out there. And honestly, the vibe in general like leading up to it was like, okay, this is probably going to get canceled because there's no way that Vince knows this is happening. When was the last time you saw WWE doing anything inter-promotional? Granted it was on the video game stage, but still. Ever since we came out, there was talk of The Elite versus The New Day, all this talk on the internet, on social media. We get those comments every single day. And hopefully, this was like the first step to open up some doors to do more things in the future. We'll keep our fingers crossed."

