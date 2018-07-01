Fire Pro Wrestling World PS4 Trailer, Latest AAA TripleMania Card, NJPW SSE UK Night 1 Results

- Above is the trailer for Fire Pro Wrestling World for the PS4. The game is partnering up with NJPW to feature the company's full roster and will be available on August 28.

- Last night, NJPW SSE: United Kingdom (Night 1) took place in Milton Keynes, England with British Tag Team Champions Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii to retain their titles. Below are the full results:

* The Great O-Khan defeated Shota Umino

* Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

* El Desperado, Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka defeated Jay White, Gedo, and Toru Yano

* Tiger Mask IV defeated David Starr

* WALTER defeated Yuji Nagata

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chris Brookes

* Will Ospreay defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii (British Tag Team Championship)

See Also Don Callis On The Possibility Of Kenny Omega Wrestling For Impact, Omega Winning IWGP Championship

- AAA TripleMania XXVI will take place on August 25 in Mexico City, Mexico at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, which has a 22,300 seat capacity. Like last year, the show is expected to stream on AAA's Twitch channel. Below is what the latest card looks like:

* Psycho Clown vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. LA Park vs. Pentagon Jr. (Loser of the match loses his mask)

* Faby Apache vs. Lady Shani (Hair vs. Mask Match)

* Alberto El Patron vs. Eli Drake

* Triplemania XXVI Cup (Participants TBA)