Shaquille O'Neal Still Considering Match With Big Show At WrestleMania

The Big Show and Shaquille O'Neal teased a match at WrestleMania 33, but it never became a reality. Instead, Big Show competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal when the match fell through.

While speaking to WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet, O'Neal seemed open to an idea of taking on The Big Show in a match. He asked when WrestleMania is and Vliet informed him it is in April which piqued the NBA Hall Of Famer's curiosity.

"Next April? Well, I got a little time to get these back up," Shaq said as he rolled up his sleeves to flex his bicep. "You ready for that Big Show? I don't think you are baby. Oh can't squeeze that. Can't squeeze a rock can you? I'll think about it."

O'Neal was asked why a match didn't go down with Big Show two years ago. It seems there wasn't a clear answer, but Shaq did make it very well known how much he admires Big Show as one of his favorite people. The three-time NBA Champion also said he would have loved for the match to take place.

"I don't know what happened. Off the court, though he's one of my favorite people. Nicest guy. I've always been a fan of his. I would have loved for that match to go down but I don't know what happened."