Jazz On Former WWE Diva Refusing To Shake Her Hand, Vince McMahon's Reaction To Her First PPV Match

As previously noted, former WWE Women's Champion Jazz was a guest on episode seven of Noonan Speaks. During the podcast, Jazz talked about her first impression of Chyna, working with WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus, and her relationships with Vince and Stephanie McMahon.

According to Jazz, when she was getting her start in WWE, Chyna was on her way out. Apparently, 'The Female Fighting Phenom' introduced herself to Chyna and 'The Ninth Wonder Of The World' would not even shake her hand. Jazz went on to say that this type of conduct was a stark departure from how things were at ECW.

"I saw Chyna there one Monday and I never saw her there again. It was really weird because she was in a corner by herself. I had heard stories. Yeah, yeah, yeah… I didn't really know, but out of respect to Chyna, I went and introduced myself and she didn't even reach her hand out, extend her hand out whatsoever to try to shake my hand to say 'hello' or anything. And I was like, 'whoa, okay…'" Jazz added, "that was something new because in ECW, we were a family. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we get to the building, we shake hands, we hug, we go, 'hey, hey, hey' every weekend. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the first thing we do is shake hands and hug. That's how we greet each other in ECW. And then, you get to WWE, you don't know if you should speak. It's a whole different world over there."

Also during the podcast, Jazz shared that Trish Stratus loved working her because of how good she made Trish's finish look.

"I mean, Trish loved for me to take her finisher." Jazz recalled, "she was like, 'oh my God, I love the way you take my finisher!' Like, I might have took Trish Stratusphere, Trish this and whatever. She had the Stratus-every-damn-thing and I took them! The Stratusfaction, The Stratusphere, The Stratus-this, The Stratus-that!"

Jazz mentioned that Trish has said that their feud is what also elevated 'Canada's Greatest Export' to a new stratosphere, pun intended.

"My job was to freaking go out there and make them look good. I've heard stories that Trish put me over about who actually gave her the credibility of being a legit f--king wrestler." Jazz continued, "before I got there, she had some matches, but when I came, it totally went into a whole different gear. Like we turned it up like five notches."

Moreover, Jazz recalled Vince McMahon telling her she did a great job in her first pay-per-view match versus Trish.

"I remember my first pay-per-view match with Trish, and, at the time, they were still putting me up in the office hotel, as we'd call it." Jazz explained, "the office would stay at a hotel and the talent would get their own rooms elsewhere. You don't want to be at the same hotel as the office. So anyways, I'm staying at the hotel where Vince and everyone is staying. And I'm standing there waiting in line to get to the counter to get my room and Vince and Linda walked in. And Vince shakes my hand. He's like, 'kid, great freaking job. That was awesome match tonight.' And I was like, 'holy moly! Vince McMahon just shook my hand and gave me a compliment!' So that alone right there, that's a standout moment alone right there as far as WWE goes."

On Jazz's relationship with Stephanie McMahon, 'The Baddest b---h' said she always looked to Stephanie as someone to talk to, being another woman in the male dominate business of pro wrestling.

"Stephanie was someone I looked to as… she was a woman." Jazz elaborated, "I looked to her as someone I could go to, to talk to, where maybe she could understand me as far as being a woman in a male dominant business. So I don't know. I'm the type of person, I just feel like I can talk to anybody. Like, everybody puts their pants on the same way I put mine on, one leg at a time. So I never looked at them like God, Jesus, or that, but I respected them because they were the bosses. But I would go up to Stephanie and say, 'hey, what's up, Steph? Yada, yada, yada. Whatever.'"

Jazz professed that was never intimidated to talk to people with ample money, power, and respect.

"That's just the type of person I am." Jazz shared, "I just feel like no one is perfect or beyond God or someone that's unapproachable to where you can't go and talk to them. So maybe I was wrong on doing those things, but, hey, I'll go up to Vince and say, 'hey, what's going on? How's it going?' at any given moment."

Check out the interview here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Noonan Speaks with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

