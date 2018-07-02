News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman, Counseling Session, IC Title Feud, More

The road to Extreme Rules continues with tonight's WWE RAW from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but there will be a counseling session segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* With friends like these: Sasha & Bayley

* Fight forever: Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler

* Bliss interrupted

* B-Team blues

* Can Kevin Owens evade Braun Strowman's gleeful wrath?

