WWE Live Event Results From Taiwan (7/1): AJ Styles Headlines, Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz, Hideo Itami

Thanks to an anonymous reader for sending the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Taipei, Taiwan:

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Sin Cara defeated Hideo Itami

* Shinsuke Nakamura came out on crutches but was interrupted by Samoa Joe, who demanded Nakamura hand over his title shot for the main event. Joe attacks Nakamura but AJ Styles hits the ring and clears Joe

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Rusev & Aiden English

* Asuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, Lana and Peyton Royce

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe