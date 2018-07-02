Tito Ortiz And Chuck Liddell Agree To Fight, Countdown To UFC 226 Video, Fight Card For Saturday

- Before they square off against one another this Saturday night at UFC 226, go inside the lives and training camps for all four fighters set for the main and co-main event of the card. In the featured bout, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also, Max Holloway puts his featherweight strap on the line vs. top contender Brian Ortega. In the video above is a complete replay of "Countdown to UFC 226."

Wrestling Inc. will have full coverage of Saturday's card, which you can view below:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC Featherweight Championship

Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

* Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa

* Light Heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

* Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

* Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

* Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

* Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

* Strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

- Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will meet for a third time, years removed from their first two bouts that helped set the groundwork for the UFC. According to a report by ESPN, the former champions will fight under Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy promotions banner on pay-per-view.

"I'm proud to announce we've signed a deal for the fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz," De La Hoya said. "This will be huge for sports fans around the world. Ortiz and Liddell are two of the most recognized fighters in MMA history. They are legends in the sport. Everyone remembers their rivalry helped put the sport on the map, and we're excited to host the next and final chapter of this historic rivalry."

The first meeting took place in 2004, with Liddell scoring a finish. "The Iceman" also won the rematch, defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 66 with a third round knockout.