WWE Live Event Results From Fargo (7/1): Top Stars In Tag Team Action, Authors Of Pain, Alexa Bliss

By Marc Middleton | July 02, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Fargo (7/1): Top Stars In Tag Team Action, Authors Of Pain, Alexa Bliss Photo Credit: Ichiban Drunk

Thanks to Omar Lawrence for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Fargo, North Dakota:

* Bobby Lasley defeated Jinder Mahal

* Natalya and Bayley defeated Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan with Ruby Riott

* The Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews and Heath Slater & Rhyno

* RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

* Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode defeated Elias and Baron Corbin

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler

