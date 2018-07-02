AJ Styles Debates Fan Criticizing Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Coming To WWE

AJ Styles left New Japan Pro Wrestling to take a chance with WWE and it's paid off for him so far. Even though The Phenomenal One experienced great success since his 2016 Royal Rumble debut, not all WWE Superstars have the same story.

WWE's Twitter account sent out a picture of AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in Japan. Someone replied with a gif of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This is when another fan decided to speak out against the idea of The Golden Elite joining WWE because they would be "ruined and tarnished and have WWE's corporate stench on them."

AJ Styles commented back saying pro wrestling is a business. He also said pro wrestlers have "bills and a family to take care of just like everyone else. Everything we put our body's through on a weekly basis well not last forever. Work hard and earn it all."

After admitting how flattered he was that Styles replied to him, the fan continued their conversation. He said there is "nothing inherently with building up an alternative. The WWE doesn't need to be the end-all, be-all. More alternatives and more options creates a healthier wrestling business overall, not a monopoly."

Styles agreed with this idea, but stressed that "time is of the essence" and "being happy is a part of the business." The WWE Champion then said he enjoyed this respectful conversation because it doesn't happen too often in this day and age.

Kenny Omega will be having his first IWGP World Heavyweight Title defense against Cody this Saturday at the G1 USA Special. Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show so check back for that as the event unfolds.

