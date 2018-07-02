Seth Rollins Provides Dean Ambrose Status Update, Talks How Short-Lived Shield Reunion Went

Seth Rollins recently spoke to The Asbury Park Press to promote an appearance at iPlay America in Freehold this Saturday. Below are a couple of highlights:

The Shield reuniting last year:

"It really started off great, I thought. The reconciliation over the summer, myself and Ambrose winning tag team titles, and then bringing Roman into the fold was really well done and a lot of fun and exciting. And then, you know, the mumps happened, and there's nothing you can really do about that, so that threw a real wrench into the plans. And Ambrose got hurt, so what can you do? That's part of the business, that's part of the game.

"One thing that's exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that's cool to see. If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven't done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it's just (that) stuff happens, you can't predict those variables of people getting sick or injured."

How Dean Ambrose is doing:

"Dean's good, man, he's on the mend. He's on his way back. Hopefully sometime before the end of the year we'll see Dean Ambrose on WWE television again."

Rollins also discussed his drive to be the best, wanting to be the top guy and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.