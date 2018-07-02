Ronda Rousey Reveals She Will Be At WWE Extreme Rules, Update On Her WWE Schedule (Video)

Above is new video of Ronda Rousey talking to Renee Young about her storyline suspension, recently handed down by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Rousey said she 100% supports Angle's decision but she doesn't regret her actions and would do it again if she had to. When asked about RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Rousey said, "I've already made my statement."

Rousey also said she will be at Extreme Rules on July 15th to watch Nia Jax face Bliss for the title.

"Well I'm excited for that match," Rousey said. "I'm so excited in fact that even though I'm suspended from RAW, I'm not suspended from Extreme Rules. So I'm going to be buying a ticket and it's going to be a front row ticket."

See Also Lana On How Ronda Rousey Has Helped The WWE Women's Division

Regarding Rousey's WWE schedule, she is still being advertised for the July 6th RAW live event in Philadelphia, the July 7th Madison Square Garden live event and the July 8th live event in Bridgeport, CT. She has been pulled from the July 9th RAW in Boston and the July 16th RAW in Buffalo, NY.