How Indie Star Earned Recent WWE NXT TV Match, King Maxel In The Ring (Video), Jeff Jarrett Video

- Above is a preview for the new "Ain't He Great!" WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

- WWN Live noted that Max Humberto (Max Castellanos) earned last week's WWE NXT TV match with Kona Reeves by standing out at the WWN Seminar/Tryout held during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans back in April. Castellanos attended last week's WWE Performance Center tryouts as well.

- Below is recent video of King Maxel in the ring at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina. The older son of RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently turned 3 years old.