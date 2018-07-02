Ryback On Big Cass' WWE Release And Alcohol On European Tour

Both Enzo Amore and Big Cass are now free agents since their WWE releases. They might have been let go six-months apart from each other, but neither was wished best of luck in their future endeavors.

Ryback noted on Conversations With The Big Guy how Enzo Amore and Big Cass had a legit falling out, but it would be a good idea for them to reconcile. Plenty of indie promotions would love to book The Realest Guys In The Room and Ryback noted how they, "would probably get a good year on the independents if they stay together," but going solo might be a bit tricky.



"It's unfortunate and you can't really believe everything you see and you don't know, there obviously was an issue because they didn't wish him well," Ryback said of Big Cass' WWE release. "Who knows? Sometimes I feel like they can paint whatever picture they would like, but I don't think it was a good situation."

Ryback continued as he addressed the rumors surrounding Big Cass' WWE release. There were stories that Cass was upset about doing rehearsals, and that he destroyed a tour bus' bathroom during a European tour when the door got stuck and he couldn't get out.

"Nobody likes doing rehearsals, but it's work and that is what you do and that is what they want," Ryback said. "If they ask you to be by the ring you stop what you are doing and go to the ring, it's work. That is what you are supposed to do."

Ryback noted how "the European tours and drinking, guys drink on the European tour non-stop so I'm not so sure about that particular story about him drinking."

The European tour is apparently a time when alcohol is easily accessible for WWE Superstars. Ryback continued to say the bus is loaded with alcohol for the roster after each show. This might not have helped the situation for Big Cass.

"I have seen guys absolutely s--tfaced. Every bus is filled with liquor after the shows. There is beer, there is hard wine and liquor, so for those long bus rides and being on the road two weeks straight, but maybe it was a culmination of a lot of things. It is really unfortunate, but he wasn't in a position where he can behave that way and they didn't have to deal with it, which was the case on that."

At this point, Big Cass is currently waiting out the rest of his 90-day no compete clause which should be up sometime in September. Only time will tell what he does after he is free to take his own bookings.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.