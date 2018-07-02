Chris Jericho Hands Out Merch On 'Being The Elite,' Big Upset At NJPW SSE UK Show, Young Bucks

- Above is episode 109 ("Memorial") of Being the Elite. The video featured Chris Jericho giving the Young Bucks some new merchandise and the guys celebrating the life of Joey Ryan.

- Last night, NJPW SSE UK (Night 2) took place and in shocking fashion Zack Sabre Jr. pinned Kazuchika Okada, which you can check out in the video below. Also, Minoru Suzuki defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the Rev Pro Wrestling Undisputed British Championship. Here are the full results:

* Great O-Khan defeated Dan Duggan

* Yuji Nagata defeated Shota Umino

* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Takashi Iizuka defeated Gedo, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI

* WALTER defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Taichi defeated Will Ospreay

* David Starr (c) defeated Tiger Mask IV, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori (Rev Pro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Championship)

* Jay White defeated Kyle Fletcher

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kazuchika Okada

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tomohiro Ishii (c) (Rev Pro Undisputed British Championship)

I f----- up filming the end of the Okada/ZSJ Match because I was SO SHOCKED ?? #SSEUK pic.twitter.com/4kLoQNwpzM — Shaun (@polatronz) July 2, 2018

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks announced their POP Funko figures are the number one selling item overall at Hot Topic.