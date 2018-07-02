Big Rematch Set For Tonight's RAW (Video), Io Shirai WWE Live Event Footage, Sasha Banks - Bayley

- Above is new video of Mike Rome talking to The Revival backstage before tonight's WWE RAW in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It's revealed that they will get another match against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley on tonight's show. This match comes after last week's upset that saw Wilder get the pin on Reigns. Dash says they went to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle for the rematch as they want to prove that last week's win was not a fluke. Dawson says they will prove again that they are the best tonight and then maybe they will challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is in greater need of counseling - Sasha Banks or Bayley. As of this writing, 54% voted for Banks. The two will participate in a counseling session on tonight's RAW episode.

- Below is new video of Io Shirai being introduced to the crowd at the weekend WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan along with WWE's announcement on the latest major signing for WWE NXT: