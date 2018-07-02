Big Rematch Set For Tonight's RAW (Video), Io Shirai WWE Live Event Footage, Sasha Banks - Bayley

- Above is new video of Mike Rome talking to The Revival backstage before tonight's WWE RAW in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It's revealed that they will get another match against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley on tonight's show. This match comes after last week's upset that saw Wilder get the pin on Reigns. Dash says they went to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle for the rematch as they want to prove that last week's win was not a fluke. Dawson says they will prove again that they are the best tonight and then maybe they will challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is in greater need of counseling - Sasha Banks or Bayley. As of this writing, 54% voted for Banks. The two will participate in a counseling session on tonight's RAW episode.
- Below is new video of Io Shirai being introduced to the crowd at the weekend WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan along with WWE's announcement on the latest major signing for WWE NXT:
WWE announces signing of Japanese sensation Io Shirai at WWE Live Tokyo
WWE has announced that it has signed Io Shirai, one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the world, as its newest Superstar.
The announcement was made at Saturday's WWE Live Event at Tokyo's Ry?goku Sumo Hall, where Shirai was introduced to members of the WWE Universe as the newest signee to WWE NXT.
A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Shirai has accomplished more than virtually anyone in the modern history of Japanese women's wrestlers. Tokyo Sports, a national daily sports newspaper, named her the country's top female grappler in each of the past three years.
Boasting an exciting and technical in-ring style that combines speed and force, Shirai is renowned for her devastating strikes and suplexes. Nicknamed the "Genius of the Sky," Shirai also packs a wide arsenal of high-flying moves, including an eye-popping Asai moonsault.
Shirai most recently competed with Tokyo-based World Wonder Ring Stardom, the same organization where NXT Superstar and inaugural Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane first made her name. A fixture of Stardom, Shirai was a multi-time champion there and enjoyed two reigns with the promotion's top title, the World of Stardom Championship.
Will it be long before the WWE Universe witnesses Shirai's spectacular ability in a WWE ring?
.@WWENXT better get ready for the "Genius of the Sky," #IoShirai! #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/NLDkzSxOaT— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2018