Bray Wyatt injured in car accident

We noted before that RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt missed weekend WWE live events due to travel issues that also kept other Superstars from making it to work. WWE announced today that Wyatt missed the weekend shows due to a car accident that he was in on Friday.

Wyatt totaled his car and was treated at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, then released. He is currently dealing with multiple injuries and will not be at RAW tonight.

Wyatt and partner Matt Hardy are currently scheduled to defend their titles against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th.

Below is WWE's announcement on the accident: