Dolph Ziggler WWE Status Note, Lana And Rusev Day Ride Along (Video), WWE Stars Talk Taiwan (Videos)

- As noted, tonight's post-RAW WWE Ride Along premiere on the WWE Network will feature Rusev, Lana and Aiden English in one car while Peyton Royce and Billie Kay ride in the other car. Above is a preview clip with Lana and Rusev Day.

- WWE is sending Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Sheamus to The Wales Comic Con in December to replace WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as he is unable to appear after being announced. This could be a sign that Ziggler and WWE have agreed to a new contract as his current contract was set to expire this summer. It was reported back in the first part of this year that Ziggler had signed a new two-year deal but he shot those reports down and it was reported around WrestleMania 34 that the deal was set to expire in the summer.

- Below are videos of Hideo Itami, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella talking about performing at the weekend WWE live event in Taipei, Taiwan: