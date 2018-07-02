Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler Argue Backstage, WWE Tokyo Attendance, Roman Reigns Reacts To Rematch

- As noted, Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute Iron Man match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules. Above is pre-RAW video of Mike Rome interviewing Rollins when Ziggler bumps into him and calls him a loser. They continue arguing until officials separate them.

- Friday's WWE live event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan drew 7,081 fans. Saturday's show in the same arena drew 8,329 fans. To compare, the summer 2017 Tokyo shows drew 6,069 and 8,318 fans while the summer 2016 Tokyo shows drew 8,506 and 8,764 fans.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and tweeted the following in response to The Revival getting their rematch against Reigns & Bobby Lashley on tonight's RAW. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Reigns & Lashley last week and went to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to request the rematch for tonight to prove that last week's win was not a fluke. Reigns and The Revival tweeted the following going into tonight's match:

One good night doesn't put you on top. Remember whose yard you're in boys. #Raw https://t.co/xXEScb43PN — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 2, 2018