Bray Wyatt Gives Post-Car Accident Update, Seth Rollins Reacts To Iron Man Match, Women's Evolution

- Above is a preview for the new Women's Evolution WWE Network Collection.

- As noted, WWE announced today that RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on Friday. Wyatt totaled his car and was treated at Tampa General Hospital. He was released but will not be at tonight's RAW. Wyatt, who is scheduled to defend the titles with Matt Hardy against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th, spoke with TMZ and said he smashed into another vehicle when riding to the airport to fly out for the weekend WWE live events. Wyatt said he was in good spirits and was moving around.

Wyatt said, "I'm gonna live through it because I can't die."

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on his 30-Minute Iron Man match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules, which was announced today by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle: