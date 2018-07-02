WWE Announces Injury To Another RAW Superstar

WWE has announced that Ruby Riott suffered a left knee injury at a weekend live event. She was scheduled to undergo an MRI earlier today but there's no word yet on what was found. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

It looks like the injury may have occurred during Riott's loss to Dana Brooke at Friday's live event in Rapid City, South Dakota. She did not wrestle at Saturday's live event in Bismarck, North Dakota or Sunday's show in Fargo as Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan lost to Natalya and Bayley both nights. Riott was at ringside for Sunday's show but was nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

See Also WWE Announces Injury To Bray Wyatt

Below is WWE's announcement on the injury: