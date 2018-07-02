Top WWE NXT Star Appearing On RAW Tonight? (Video), Jinder Mahal On Main Event, Natalya On Bret Hart

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is celebrating his 61st birthday today. WWE posted this video of Natalya talking about a special moment she shared with her uncle at the Payback 2016 pay-per-view.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Sioux Falls, SD for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Zack Ryder

* The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is backstage for tonight's RAW in her hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Baszler talks to Mike Rome in this new video. When asked why she is at RAW, Baszler says maybe she's tired of beating up the same people and is here to scope out some of the competition or maybe she's here to represent her friend who is suspended, Ronda Rousey. Baszler says she doesn't have to explain herself and walks off.