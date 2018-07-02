Stipulation Added To WWE Extreme Rules Match, Updated Card

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced an Extreme Rules stipulation for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be watching the match from ringside. The storyline is that Rousey is buying a ringside ticket for the match because she's still able to attend the show despite her 30-day suspension from RAW.
In other Extreme Rules news, Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match is expected to be confirmed on next Monday's show.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:
WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley