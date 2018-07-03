Dr. Shelby Returns To WWE TV (Photos, Videos), Matt Hardy Warns The B Team, WWE Extreme Rules Theme

- This week's WWE RAW from Sioux Falls, South Dakota saw Curtis Axel pick up another upset win over RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy. Bray Wyatt was not there due to the car accident he was in on Friday and there's no word yet on when he will be cleared to return. Wyatt and Hardy are scheduled to defend against The B Team at Extreme Rules. Above is post-match video of Hardy reacting to this week's loss and sending a warning to Axel and Bo Dallas, saying they will feel the Darkness of Deletion at Extreme Rules.

- WWE has announced "Heaven's Got a Back Door" by Dead Sara as the official theme song for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- Dr. Shelby returned to WWE TV on this week's RAW episode for the "Friends Zone" counseling segments with Sasha Banks and Bayley. You can see photos and videos from the segment below: