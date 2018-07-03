Kevin Owens Recovers After Portable Toilet Ride (Video), Team Hell No SmackDown Promo, Post-RAW Note

- This week's WWE RAW closing segment saw Braun Strowman trap Kevin Owens inside of a portable toilet and then launch that toilet off the stage. Above is post-show video of Owens being helped to the back after taking the ride.

- There was no dark main event for the live crowd after RAW ended at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this week. The advertised main event was Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley vs. Owens, Elias, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with Team Hell No returning to the blue brand together as they prepare to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules: