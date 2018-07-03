Watch The IIconics' Emotional Reaction When Finding Out They Were Called Up To SmackDown Live

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made their presence known in a big way when they debuted on the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34. The two assaulted Charlotte Flair and left her incredibly damaged allowing Carmella to run down and successfully cash in her Money In The Bank contract.

The IIconics patiently waited and kept working in the WWE Performance Center and it paid off. During a recent episode of WWE Network's Ride Along, Royce and Kay were featured and reminisced about the day Triple H told them they were getting called up to the main roster.

The two were understandably emotional when hearing Triple H tell them they were starting on SmackDown Live the next week. Triple H also started his good news off by saying it was hard for him to tell Royce and Kay what he had to say which helped provide an interesting reaction as well.