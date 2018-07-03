WrestlingInc.com

Why NXT Takeover Start Time Has Been Changed, Ronda Rousey Uses Twizzlers As A Weapon (Video), More

By Raj Giri | July 03, 2018

- As noted, NXT Takeover events are being moved up one hour to a 7pm ET start time on Saturday nights. The change is permanent, starting with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in August. According to PWInsider, the decision was made so that the start time for the Takeover events is the same as the main card pay-per-views. The Takeover shows have a three-hour window, while the main card shows are four to five hours, depending on the event.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey has partnered with Twizzlers. The candy company released a series of short ads and social content showcasing how Twizzlers brings out Rousey's fun, not serious side. In the video below, Rousey show off her awesome Twizzlers nunchuck skills.

