Sasha Banks On If She Is Underutilized In WWE

As noted, Sasha Banks recently appeared on In This Corner w/ Brian Campbell where she went into several subjects from being underutilized in the ring to turning heel.

Banks said it was a dream come true to wrestle in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Even though she didn't walk away as the winner, she still got to live out her dream of participating in a ladder match like so many of her heroes from the past.

"It was such a dream come true to be part of the Money in the Bank Ladder match," Banks said. "It's so crazy, watching Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon and now I am here doing exactly what they were doing, so it's a dream come true. I thought the women killed it better than the guys. I can't wait for next year and hopefully, I get the briefcase next year."

Banks says that she gives it her all every time she's in the ring because she was once told if you work hard you can't be unhappy with yourself. This is a life-lesson she still keeps with her as she addressed the idea of being underutilized in WWE.

"I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110%, and as I was told by a good friend, as long as you work hard you can't be unhappy with yourself. That is what I do every single week that as long as I am going out there every single week and giving it 110%, I can't be mad. Whether they want to push me or not, I am always going to give it 110% and will always be the Legit Boss and keep on putting on great matches and stealing the show. I am honestly living my dream every single day so there aren't too many things to be mad at, I'm still going to be the best though."

See Also Bayley Talks Turning Heel

Banks and Bayley are presently feuding and there is a reason why the two are so often associated with each other on television. The Boss and The Hugger have a unique chemistry due to so many years of working closely together. Banks continued as she explained how Bayley is her kryptonite.

"We work together because I think we are almost one in the same," Banks said. "I feel like I am the devil on someone's shoulder and she is the angel. For some reason, Bayley is my kryptonite, I can't beat her even though I am better than her, she is my kryptonite. I have to show the world that I am better than her, I am better than all of the wrestlers on the roster, I am just the best, period. That is why I have that chip on my shoulder. No matter how many times I prove it every single week there are people that doubt me and I have to keep on proving the doubters that I am the greatest, and Bayley is one of them."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.