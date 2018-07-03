Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals A Reason He Signed With WWE, Ruby Riott Post-Injury Comments, AJ Styles

- Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with The Asbury Park Press to promote his upcoming appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ on Sunday, July 29th. During the interview, which seems to be conducted before he was bitten by a police dog last week, Nakamura revealed one of the biggest reasons he signed with WWE.

"One of the purposes of coming to WWE was to wrestle with Daniel Bryan," Nakamura said. "But now, I've got like a high possibility to wrestle with Daniel at like the biggest stage in wrestling history. So I'm so excited."

Nakamura also discussed feeling better as a heel, you can check out the full interview by clicking here.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless at 3102 N. 90th Street in Omaha, Nebraska this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ahead of tonight's SmackDown Live at the Century Link Center.

- As noted, Ruby Riott suffered a left knee injury at Friday's live event in Rapid City, South Dakota. She had an MRI on Monday, however it's not yet known what her status is. She did tweet the following after last night's RAW: