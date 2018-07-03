WWE Legend Undergoes Surgery (Photo), Alexa Bliss Reacts To Stipulation, The Miz, Chris Jericho

- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Renee Young after the Extreme Rules stipulation was added to her match with Nia Jax at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss says she's happy it will be an Extreme Rules match and insists she's not nervous about the stipulation.

- The August 2018 WWE Network Collections will focus on The Miz and Chris Jericho.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat underwent hip surgery on Monday in North Carolina. Steamboat tweeted the following after the 4 hour operation: